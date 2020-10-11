"Country cries for Luther Rescova" - President

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 11 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, expressed on his Twitter account this Sunday that "the country is crying for Luther Rescova," the governor of Uíge province, who died last Friday of illness. ,

The governor died at the age of 40, at the Girassol clinic, in Luanda, to where he was transferred as an emergency during the week.

According to João Lourenço, who had already expressed, on Friday, in a note of condolence, deep sorrow, a "promising young man, who leaves us in the bloom of our age".

"Peace to his soul", the President says on his Twitter message.

In recent days, several messages of condolence have reached Angop's newsroom, regarding the death of Sergio Luther Rescova, who was an influential leader of JMPLA, MPLA's youth arm.

Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim was born on 16 May 1980 in the municipality of Damba, Uige province.

He holds a master's degree in legal and political sciences and a law degree from the Catholic University of Angola. He was a member of the National Assembly since September 2017, part of the Commission for Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

He also served as National Secretary of JMPLA, the MPLA's youth organisation.

From 2 January 2019 to 26 May 2020 he served as governor of Luanda Province.

From 26 May 2020 he was governor of Uíge.