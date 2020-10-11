Water and Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report with COVID-19 Analysis
The water and wastewater treatment chemicals industry has witnessed strong growth and is expected to have continued growth at a CAGR of 5.46% over 2020-2025SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
Globally, Asia-Pacific region has dominated the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market with a share of 35.32% in terms of value in 2019. In North America, the U.S. is a major player in 2019 due to stringent regulatory requirements to control the contamination of wastewater disposal from both municipal and industrial sources and increasing oil & gas production. Europe and Middle East and Africa are expected to attain strong increasing growth increasing demand for paper and pulp, and other processing industries and desalination plants for drinking water in the regions. The growth in the industry is mainly driven by the increased use of treatment chemicals in the municipal water treatment applications for providing portable drinking water as water scarcity is the major problem in most parts of the world
COVID-19 Impact
Covid-19 has impacted various industries greatly across the world including water and waste water treatment chemicals. Covid-19 has led to the global nations to adopt to the new norms such as people are washing their hands multiple times a day to kill viruses. These steps are necessary and important to help kill the COVID-19 virus. However, the washed chemicals and viruses that end up in the waste water which is also a crucial part to take care of, as SARS-CoVs can survive up to several days in untreated sewage water or even for a much longer period in low-temperature regions. The impact of covid-19 on the water treatment facilities is high in terms of enhanced care and processing. For instance, In China and many other countries, COVID-19 has been found to be prevalent in stool and urine samples collected from patients infected by the virus. Hence, it is critical that wastewater treatment facilities ensure that they undergo effective disinfection practice to ensure the virus does not spread via reclaimed effluent during the outbreak. However, further research is undergoing to understand its characteristics such as viability, survival time, migration patterns and transmission pathways, and inactivation by conventional disinfection practices. The most commonly used disinfection practices in treating water include chlorine, ultraviolet (UV) irradiation, and ozonation of water. The traditional methods still have drawbacks hence, various disinfection technologies are combined and monitoring and control measures are active to provide several barriers for water quality protection in treatment plants.
The Pandemic has mainly impacted the supply chain mechanism in the industry as majority of the raw materials that are used for producing treatment chemicals are supplied from Asian region, China. Due to the virus spread was initially noticed from China, the national government have halted movement of goods to the world in order to curb the spread of the virus. These difficulties have led to the delayed transportation of materials and increasing price of raw materials
Market Dynamics
Global water and waste water treatment chemicals market has witnessed strong growth in the recent years and is mainly due to increasing population and growing urbanization trends, especially in the emerging markets. Apart from the increasing population, growing demand for fresh and drinkable water with increasing water scarcity and growing stringent regulations for the disposal of the waste water in the environment or open lakes is driving the growth of the water and waste water treatment chemicals market. However, the market is experiencing resistance from growth due to high cost of maintenance for the water treatment plants with increasing manufacturing cost of chemicals where raw material prices are rising up. The industry is facing heavy competition from the cost effective alternatives that are present in the market
Segmentation by Product
The global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is segmented by type, and end user. The construction application segment has dominated the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period to 2025. There are various types of water and wastewater treatment chemicals including corrosion inhibitor, coagulants & flocculants, biocides & disinfectants, scale inhibitors, pH adjusters & softeners, anti-foaming agents, and others. PH adjusters & softeners mainly pH neutralizers is accounted for the major share in the global waste water treatment chemicals market followed by anti-foaming agents. The growth in pH neutralizers is mainly due to their increasing demand for preventing undesirable chemical reactions when the wastewater mixes with other effluent. As wastewater that mix into a lake or river, the change in pH can harm wildlife and cause issues for the local ecosystem. Coagulants and flocculants are expected to attain strong growth over the forecast period, due to their enhanced performance especially in water treatment for removing suspended solids and clarify wastewater.
In End-User segment, the market is further segmented into municipal, power, oil & gas, paper & pulp, mining, food & beverage, chemicals, and others. These industries are the major contributors to the water pollution. Rapid industrialization associated with water scarcity has led to stringent government regulations that is driving the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market. Municipal segment is expected to account for the major market for water and waste water treatment market. Growing demand supply gap for water besides government regulations towards water reuse and recycle projects is likely to drive growth in the forecast period. Growth in end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, power, pulp & paper, dairy, food & beverages, oil & gas and refineries are likely to propel the wastewater treatment chemicals market size
Competitive Landscape
The key market players in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market Akzo Nobel N.V, Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Chembond Chemicals Ltd, The Chemours Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Ecolab, Veolia, Kemira, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, K+S AG, LANXESS, Organo Corporation, SNF Group, SUEZ, and Univar Inc
