Titanium Nitride Coating Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report
The global titanium nitride coating market is growing at 8.13%. Asia-Pacific region dominates the global titanium nitride coating market share of 26.57% in 2020SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
Over decades, TiN has been of interest as a refractory material in a variety of applications due to its physical properties, which have proven to be well suited for harsh environments. It is typically regarded as a hard material with a high melting point, good chemical durability and good conductivity.
Among many other materials, TiN stands out by means of two important properties; bio-compatibility and compatibility with CMOS technology. It has been considered as a protective coating in high temperature environments for applications in supersonic jets, and harsh mechanical applications such as coating for milling tools
COVID-19 Impact
Beginning of the second quarter of 2020, titanium nitride coating manufacturing operations have been impacted by the social distancing and mobility restrictions from days to months. China was first to differ order shipments to other countries. Due to this reason, revenues of the coating manufacturing companies were declined. During the third quarter of 2020, companies have resumed manufacturing operations in a staggered manner, assessing the situation with basic number of employees. China was the first country to showcase demand recovery in the quarter
Segmentation by Product
The methods by which TiN thin films are applied to the cutting tools include chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD). PVD Coating refers to a variety of thin film deposition techniques where a solid material is vaporized in a vacuum environment and deposited on substrates as a pure material or alloy composition coating. As the process transfers the coating material as a single atom or on the molecular level, it can provide extremely pure and high-performance coatings which for many applications can be preferable to other methods used. At the heart of every microchip, and semiconductor device, durable protective film, optical lens, solar panel and many medical devices, PVD Coatings provide crucial performance attributes for the final product. Whether the coating needs to be extremely thin, pure, durable or clean, PVD provides the solution. It is used in a wide variety of industries like optical applications ranging from eye glasses to self-cleaning tinted windows, photovoltaic applications for solar energy, device applications like computer chips, displays and communications as well as functional or decorative finishes, from durable hard protective films to brilliant gold, platinum or chrome plating
Segmentation by Geography
Geographically, the global titanium nitride market has been classified into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Asia Pacific region is in the forefront raising the demand for titanium nitride coatings with the growing end users’ industries in the region. For instance, China has quickly emerged as the epicenter of the global medical devices supply chain. The country’s unique blend of low labor costs, burgeoning market, and domestic policies aimed at attracting foreign capital have all played a role. However, the ongoing trade dispute with the United States has raised fresh concerns about the viability of investing in China. However, the ongoing trade dispute with the United States has raised fresh concerns about the viability of investing in China. This concern, coupled with China’s diminishing reputation as a low-cost manufacturer, has led manufacturers to diversify their investments to Asia Pacific countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. While in machine tooling industry India is emerging as a key player in the global machine tools industry and is likely to see substantial high-end machine tool manufacturing, even as China keeps its lead in lower end volumes. Several firms have entered the Indian machine tools sector, or announced plans for joint ventures or wholly owned subsidiaries in India. Manufacturing capacity is stagnating and the growth rate for the machine tools industry falling in developed economies, and are shifting machine tool capacity to low-cost high skill geographies like India
