Food Safety Testing Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report

Global Food Safety Market is Segmented by Pathogen Testing, Pesticide and Residue Testing, Mycotoxin Testing, and others.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
Primary factors driving the market for food safety testing include a rise in the number of foodborne illnesses, stringent regulations, greater consumer awareness and globalization of the food trade. Companies engaged in the manufacture and distribution of food products are mandated by respective regional and international regulatory agencies, to implement food safety testing and certification. Moreover, organizations promoting food safety, by introducing their tested safe products into the market, is another driving factor. However, the time taken and high cost of the testing process are the restraints for the market
Market Segmentation by Product
The market has been segmented into types of contaminants tested and the food type. Segmentation of the contaminants includes microbiological, GMO testing, metal contaminants, pesticides and residues, toxins, food allergens, and others. Microbiological testing holds the largest share in the market due to its safety testing in almost all food products. Increased demand for pathogen testing is the primary driver for this market. However, growing consumer awareness about GMO products and stringent EU regulations have boosted the GMO testing. Market segmentation by food type includes dairy, fruits, and vegetables, meat and poultry, beverages, processed foods, and others. Meat and poultry are the largest segments in the food safety testing market, due to the increased microbial contaminations in this agricultural commodity. However, processed foods are the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.8%
With the rise in adulteration and the adverse outcome of ingested foods, such as food poisoning and food-borne illnesses, food safety has become a crucial aspect. The need to identify causes has increased. Food-borne illnesses and their effects are mainly triggered by the different contaminants associated with food and food products.
Market segmentation by contamination type includes GMO, pathogens, pesticides, toxins and others. Pathogens hold the major segment of the market due to adverse health effects and immediate retardation of food quality. GMO is the fastest growing segment, owing to the increasing consumer awareness and rising imports of soy, corn, and canola
Segmentation by Geography
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa. North America constitutes the largest food safety testing market, cornering an estimated share of about 38%, in 2020. Regarding growth, the Asia-Pacific market for food safety testing is likely to record the fastest compounded annual rate of nearly 10%, primarily driven by the increase in testing procedures from the potential regions of China and India.
Technological advances in food safety testing, to provide extremely rapid and accurate testing results, are the future spotlight in the market. The developing food regulatory environment in emerging nations, such as China, India, and Japan, has provided a new opportunity for the market
Competitive Landscape
The global food safety testing market is a fairly consolidated and competitive market. The market has key players competing for major market share on one end, and small regional players catering to a small region to acquire nearly half of the market share on the other end. Key players are based in North America and Europe, while small players are based in Asia-Pacific, South America and Eastern Europe.
Eurofins, Silliker Inc., SGS Group, Biorad Laboratories and Interteck Group plc are the most active companies, accounting for 10% - 13% each of the total developments from 2015 to 2020. Other major participants in the market are Bureau Veritas S.A and Ecolabs Inc. These players are focusing on acquisitions and new product launches to gain a competitive edge and to access to high potential markets, such as Asia
