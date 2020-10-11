Nanotechnology Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts
Global Nanotechnology Market size, Outlook and Growth Opportunities to 2026: By Type (Nano Sensors, Nano Device), By Application and By RegionSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Nanotechnology market is poised to report a 13.23% during 2020-2026. Nano sensor segment holds the largest share and is estimated to increase over the forecast period. Chemical segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
Global Nanotechnology market is improving due to high technological advancements and applications of nanotechnology along with rising demand of nanotechnology-based devices. Additionally, emerging technological advancements in nanotech devices and the rise in the adoption of nanotechnology in medical diagnosis are the two major factors driving the growth of the nanotechnology market.
High cost of the technology and problems regarding the deployment of nanotech devices in extreme weather conditions are the factors that restrain the market growth. Surge in government support and funding, and the emergence of self-powered nanotech devices are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the industry.
The nano-sensor segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the total share. This segment is expected to continue its position throughout the estimated period. Moreover, the nano sensor segment would grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The major factor that drives the growth of nano sensor market is the efficiency in detection of minute elements.
Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR during 2020 to 2026, owing to increasing demand for biomedical devices in the region. Their market is largely controlled by government policies and regulations which are encouraging sustainable investments in the sector.
North America contributed to nearly one-third of the total share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of large number of research lab and centers in the region. They are the key contributors to the global nanotechnology market owing to the advancements in technologies, innovations, and investments in respective industry.
