DevOps Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts
Global Monitor
Global DevOps Market size, Outlook and Growth Opportunities to 2026: By Type, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By Vertical and By RegionSEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global DevOps market is poised to report a 25.53% during 2020-2026. The public cloud segment accounted for the largest market size in 2018, and is estimated to increase over the forecast period. North America holds the largest share among the other regions and is estimated to continue in future.
Global DevOps market is improving owing to flexibility, coupled with lower costs, and fast delivery application. Additionally, the market is witnessing a rising demand for high operational flexibility, client satisfaction, and the penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)
To know more about the report click here: https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/global-devops-market
DevOps tools are increasingly getting popular as they are facilitating the development process within a combined team while reducing instances of error. These tools help to increase the security and stability of the software deployment process.
Platform-as-a-service and containerization are among the key development and operations software market trends. The virtualization of such services is becoming a major trend, simplifying the adoption and implementation of DevOps.
Request overview of the DevOps Market here https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/global-devops-market
The public cloud segment accounted for the largest market size due to the growing demand for cloud segment in the system architectures and web servers by several industries. Public cloud offers accessibility, remote location access, faster deployment, and various other enterprise benefits, such as scalability and flexibility, which is contributing to the higher adoption of public cloud. Also, there has been an increasing adoption of cloud technologies and agile frameworks, along with the digitization of enterprises.
Emerging technology trends of artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are offering a positive push to the market. AI and ML algorithms process vast amounts of information and help in performing unskilled tasks, hence, allowing professionals to focus more on the targeted work, learn patterns, observe problems, and propose solutions.
Large enterprises have been the early adopters of DevOps to enhance quality and productivity, streamline workflows, reduce time to market, and minimize the costs associated with IT operations. In the SMEs, challenging factors, namely, lack of skilled workforce, preference towards legacy methods, and the need for standardized DevOps tool are hindering the adoption of DevOps.
Request sample copy @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/global-devops-market
North America generated the highest DevOps market revenue as a result of the high adoption rate of development to operation solutions across industries including IT & telecommunication, retail, and BFSI.
The Asia-Pacific DevOps market is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, with the rising demand for automated software in SMEs in countries such as Singapore, Japan, and China. There has been a growing number of SMEs in the region that are required to deploy DevOps tools to streamline and agile their business operations. Furthermore, the development of advanced infrastructure and increasing penetration of smart devices, smart phones, and digital services in the developing countries of APAC are likely to boost the market growth.
Bhanu Reddy
Global Monitor
+1 2068090882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn