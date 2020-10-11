Antonio Llinas Oñate invests $10 million mxn in technology

Antonio Llinas Oñate, has decided to invest in technology to offer a more digital service with less human contact.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the new Coronavirus Pandemic, the world has changed completely and consumers demand safer services, with digital trends. Car rental is not the exception, which is why the CEO of Europcar Mexico, Antonio Llinas Oñate, has decided to invest in technology to offer a more digital service with less human contact, with the purpose of offering users a reliable and safe experience, without risk of contagion by the new Coronavirus.

With an investment of more than 10 million pesos, the CEO of Europcar Mexico tries to digitize the entire car rental process in Mexico, ensuring you a Covid-19 free service. The idea is to give to the users the opportunity to make the entire process done by their smartphones, without having to download an app, which would only take up storage space.

At the beginning of 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic, Antonio Llinas Oñate had opted for technological development and Europcar Mexico implemented Self-Service and online check-in, which meant a reduction in waiting times, at the branch, up to a 70%.

With Self-Service, users who arrive at the Office, with a reservation made from the official Europcar Mexico website, instead of waiting in line to be attended by the staff, can go to the Self-Service area, where they will find some tablets in where they conclude the process and are even told in which parking space the car is waiting.

On the other hand, the check-in online is also available only to users who book directly from the Europcar Mexico website, can take steps by registering their data with online check-in.

Self-Service and Check in online have helped to reduce waiting lines in Europcar Mexico Offices that are located in airports with large passenger flows, such as Cancun, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, among other cities.

For Antonio Llinas Oñate, the purpose is not to replace human beings with technology; on the contrary, he considers that the human part is what will be most needed to complement the experience when renting cars in Mexico.