Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 76 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,137 in the last 365 days.

Antonio Llinas Oñate invests $10 million mxn in technology

Antonio Llinas Oñate, has decided to invest in technology to offer a more digital service with less human contact.

For Antonio Llinas Oñate, the purpose is not to replace human beings with technology; on the contrary, he considers that the human part is what will be most needed to complement the experience.”
— Sarahi Rangel

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the new Coronavirus Pandemic, the world has changed completely and consumers demand safer services, with digital trends. Car rental is not the exception, which is why the CEO of Europcar Mexico, Antonio Llinas Oñate, has decided to invest in technology to offer a more digital service with less human contact, with the purpose of offering users a reliable and safe experience, without risk of contagion by the new Coronavirus.

With an investment of more than 10 million pesos, the CEO of Europcar Mexico tries to digitize the entire car rental process in Mexico, ensuring you a Covid-19 free service. The idea is to give to the users the opportunity to make the entire process done by their smartphones, without having to download an app, which would only take up storage space.

At the beginning of 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic, Antonio Llinas Oñate had opted for technological development and Europcar Mexico implemented Self-Service and online check-in, which meant a reduction in waiting times, at the branch, up to a 70%.

With Self-Service, users who arrive at the Office, with a reservation made from the official Europcar Mexico website, instead of waiting in line to be attended by the staff, can go to the Self-Service area, where they will find some tablets in where they conclude the process and are even told in which parking space the car is waiting.

On the other hand, the check-in online is also available only to users who book directly from the Europcar Mexico website, can take steps by registering their data with online check-in.

Self-Service and Check in online have helped to reduce waiting lines in Europcar Mexico Offices that are located in airports with large passenger flows, such as Cancun, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, among other cities.
For Antonio Llinas Oñate, the purpose is not to replace human beings with technology; on the contrary, he considers that the human part is what will be most needed to complement the experience when renting cars in Mexico.

Sarahi Rangel
Europcar Mexico
+52 998 848 8500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Antonio Llinas Oñate invests $10 million mxn in technology

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.