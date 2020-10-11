Unita and APN mourn Governor Rescova's death

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 11 - The opposition parties Unita and the National Patriotic Alliance (APN) on Saturday expressed dismay at the death of the governor of Uige province, Sérgio Luther Rescova. ,

The politician died in Luanda, victim of illness, at the age of 40, after being evacuated in emergency from Uíge province.

Since the Angolan government's confirmation of the event, several messages of sorrow have reached the ANGOP newsroom, exalting Luther Rescova's professional qualities.

For the president of Unita, Adalberto da Costa Júnior, the deceased, who made his debut in the Luanda government, viewed the government role from a more interactive perspective.

"I shared with Sérgio Luther Rescova long moments in the National Assembly where he mirrored his vision of our common homeland", he says in the message of condolences.

According to the politician, Sergio Luther Rescova was in full office as governor of the province of Uige, by the way, his homeland, where, with much energy and vigor that characterized him, he fulfilled the mission of serving the local populations that was thus interrupted by his premature death.

The APN, for its part, praises the qualities of the later governor and says that his death interrupts the journey of an illustrious son of Angola who still had much to contribute to the country.

Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim was born on 16 May 1980 in the municipality of Damba, Uige province.

He holds a master's degree in legal and political sciences and a law degree from the Catholic University of Angola. He was a member of the National Assembly since September 2017, part of the Commission for Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

He also served as National Secretary of JMPLA, the MPLA's youth organisation.

From 2 January 2019 to 26 May 2020 he served as governor of Luanda Province.

From 26 May 2020 he was governor of Uíge.