Covid-19 may affect Sustainable Development

New York, ANGOLA, October 11 - The serious disruption to societies and economies and the devastating impact of Covid-19 on people's lives make it more difficult to achieve sustainable development, the Angolan permanent representative to the United Nations admitted Friday in New York. ,

Maria de Jesus Ferreira, who was speaking at an online ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), said that the pandemic would make it harder to eradicate poverty by 2030 and the prospects of ending hunger and ensuring food security and better nutrition.

For the Angolan diplomat, "the pandemic, rather than a health crisis, is a socio-economic, humanitarian, security and human rights crisis, which affects individuals, families, communities and societies and impacts all generations.

"The crisis has revealed vulnerabilities within and among nations to coordinate a global response to shared threats," according to ambassador Maria de Jesus Ferreira, who represented the Foreign minister, Téte António, at the NAM meeting.

This pandemic, she admitted, showed the fragility of the global health structure to respond to a problem of such magnitude and gravity.

In this context, he considered the prospects of the Non-Aligned Movement to be crucial, in order to fulfil the aspirations of Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

In his view, it is essential that all countries develop a strategic exit plan from Covid-19, improve coordination at all levels for the early elimination of the pandemic and restore countries' socio-economic activities to a normal and stable stage.

"Fighting this pandemic is a shared responsibility of all nations, governments and regional and global mechanisms," he said, stressing that Angola believes in a more robust and united international response and, in this sense, "the efforts and initiatives of the NAM are of great importance.