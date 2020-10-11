Benguela gets new Court of Appeal

Benguela, ANGOLA, October 11 - A Court of Appeal with more than 50 magistrates, including judges and public prosecutors, was inaugurated in Benguela by the Minister of State and Head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida. ,

The Court of Appeal aims to speed up the process and reviewing judicial decisions on appeals in the 3rd Judicial Region, which includes the provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Bié and Cuanza Sul.

This is the second court of this kind to be opened in the country. The first was opened on Friday in Lubango city from a total of five courts designed for the country.

Luanda, Uíge and Lunda Sul are the other provinces that will host the other similar courts.

The premises has a technical assistance area, hearing rooms, computer, multipurpose, reprography, administrative area, library, cafeteria, work offices for the magistrates, among others.