Coronavirus - Rwanda : Update COVID-19 (10 October 2020)

Five (5) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 963 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, eight hundred, and ninety (4890). To date, three thousand, five hundred, and fifty-five(3555) patients have recovered and been discharged, including one hundred and thirteen (13) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is one thousand, three hundred, and five (1305) and thirty (30) deaths. The new death is a female Rwandan of 41 years old in Kigali.

The new cases are in Kigali (3), Rubavu (1), and Musanze (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds. Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows: Phone : 114 (toll-free); Whatsapp message to: +250788202080; E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.