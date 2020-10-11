TVFix Caster HD Streaming Media Player for Any Big Screen TV

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Jersey, Oct. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVFix Caster is a recently-released device that lets you cast any content to your TV.

Just plug TVFix Caster into your TV’s HDMI port, then stream anything to the device using your phone, laptop, tablet, or computer.

Similar to Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast, TVFix Caster is an easy way to make any TV a smart TV. As long as your TV has an HDMI port, you can get high-quality content. Some people have installed TVFix Caster on their TVs at home. Others bring TVFix Caster with them while traveling, making it easy to watch your preferred content on any hotel TV or vacation rental TV.

TVFix Caster is marketed online as a ‘TV hack’ that can stream almost any content from your phone to your TV for free. After buying TVFix Caster, there are no additional fees or charges: the device will play content from your phone, tablet, or computer for free. You can stream Netflix using your Netflix app, for example, or stream free content from your computer to TVFix Caster.

TVFix Caster comes with a sleek, futuristic design – kind of like a miniature spaceship. It won’t look out of place on any modern TV setup.

Like other smart TV devices, TVFix Caster also streams HD audio and video. TVFix Caster does not reduce streaming quality over the air. Instead, the content you see on your device is the content you see streamed to your TV with TVFix Caster.

How TVFix Caster Works?

TVFix Caster works similar to Roku, Chromecast, and any other smart TV device. You connect TVFix Caster to your TV’s HDMI port, then stream content from any device:

Step 1) Plug one end of the HDMI cord into TVFix Caster and the other into your TV

Step 2) Plug in TVFix Caster’s power supply

Step 3) Stream content from any computer, tablet, or smartphone

You connect TVFix Caster to your home Wi-Fi network. As long as your smartphone, tablet, or computer is connected to that network, TVFix Caster should stream any content from that device exactly as shown on your screen.

You can use TVFix Caster to stream YouTube, for example. You can also use it to add Disney Plus, Netflix, and other streaming services to any ordinary TV.

Other advertised benefits of TVFix Caster include:

Works with any Wi-Fi capable computer, tablet, iPhone, iPad, or Android device

Launch the TVFix Caster app to stream content immediately

Supports 4K resolution

No remote required, just control everything using your phone or computer

Watch movies, browse the internet, and play games on your TV; any content on your phone or computer will stream instantly to your TV via TVFix Caster

Get an experience similar to cable TV – but with no monthly bills or cable subscription

TVFix Caster is being heavily marketed to ‘cord cutters’. Many people have a good TV in their home – yet don’t have cable subscriptions. With TVFix Caster, you can stream any content to your TV that you like. You can also turn an ordinary TV into a smart TV, adding apps like Netflix or Disney Plus.

TVFix Caster Pricing

TVFix Caster is exclusively available online through the official website, where it’s priced around $50 per unit, although you can get a steep discount by ordering multiple units at once:

1 TVFix Caster: $49.99 + $8.95 Shipping

$49.99 + $8.95 Shipping 2 TVFix Casters: $99.98 + $9.95 Shipping

$99.98 + $9.95 Shipping 3 TVFix Casters: $112.48 + $10.95 Shipping

$112.48 + $10.95 Shipping 4 TVFix Casters: $137.47 + $11.95 Shipping

The company does not offer any refunds on used or opened TVFix Casters. However, you can request a refund on unused and unopened packages.

TVFix Caster is marketed online by a Hong Kong-based company named Think Tech Sales Limited. To learn more about TVFix Caster and how it works, visit online today at www.mytvfix.com. With a few simple steps, TVFix Caster can turn any ordinary TV into a smart TV.





Media Contact:

TVFix Caster | 855 378 9408 | support@mytvfix.com





###KISSPR.COM PRESS RELEASE NEWS DISCLAIMER ###

This news has been published for the above source. Kiss PR Brand Story Press Release News Desk was not involved in the creation of this content. KISS PR and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. Contact the vendor of the product directly. KISS PR Brand Story Press Release Service

Attachments