BarxBuddy Ultrasonic Dog Bark Controlling Pet Trainer Device

A new ultrasonic device called BarxBuddy aims to change the way dog owners control their pets.

BarxBuddy emits ultrasonic signals that get a dog’s attention. Some dog owners use BarxBuddy for training. Others use BarxBuddy for protection against aggressive dogs. Whether you’re a dog owner or not, BarxBuddy aims to be the device you need to enhance training and control.

Many pet owners have used BarxBuddy to prevent dog barking. The manufacturer primarily advertises BarxBuddy as a device to stop barking.

BarxBuddy does not harm the dog. Instead, it merely gets the dog’s attention. The dog hears an unfamiliar noise and changes behavior in response.

According to the BarxBuddy sales page, dog owners have found relief with BarxBuddy even when no other dog training solutions worked.

One customer claims to have tried everything to prevent dog barking – including cage training, spraying with water, and positive reinforcement. Then, she tried BarxBuddy and got instant relief.

That customer purportedly heard about BarxBuddy from a vet, who recommended the device as an anti-barking measure.

“That's when my vet pulled a device out of a drawer and pressed a button. I couldn't believe what I saw, what I heard, what I did NOT hear! The barking stopped immediately. Turner was a bit confused, but he sat in the room quietly.”

BarxBuddy is exclusively available online today through BarxBuddy.com, where it’s priced around $40.

How BarxBuddy Works?

BarxBuddy emits ultrasonic noises that are inaudible to most human ears – but audible to dog owners. Some humans may hear a distant, high-pitched noise when activating BarxBuddy.

Most humans, however, hear nothing.

Your dog will hear BarxBuddy immediately. Dogs have a different hearing range than humans. They hear a loud, high-pitched noise, then immediately adjust behavior.

BarxBuddy also comes with a flashing LED light. You can activate the flashing LED light to aid dog behavior training.

Step 1) When your dog starts barking, remain calm to avoid further agitating the dog.

Step 2) Position yourself so your dog can see you.

Step 3) Point BarxBuddy at your dog and press the button to emit the ultrasonic sound.

Step 4) Reinforce dominance by stepping towards the dog. Or, activate the LED light to add visual stimulation.

Step 5) Release the sound or light buttons, giving your dog a moment to remain calm.

Step 6) Repeat steps if necessary, to control dog behavior.

Some also use the LED light as a self-defense mechanism: if you’re approached by an aggressive dog, for example, then the combination of the light and sound could ward off the dog.

BarxBuddy is for dog owners and non-owners alike. Some people buy BarxBuddy because they’re nervous walking around their neighborhood, for example. Maybe you have been bitten by a dog before. Perhaps you want to protect yourself or your family. Maybe your neighbors own aggressive dogs.

Or, some people use BarxBuddy to control barking dogs. Maybe your neighbor’s dog constantly barks in the backyard. BarxBuddy can silently quiet the dog without harming it. That means a quieter, safer neighborhood.

BarxBuddy works on all sizes of dogs, including big dogs like German shepherds, Labradors, and huskies, small dogs like Yorkies and spaniels, active dogs like beagles and boxers, and aggressive breeders like Rottweilers and Pitbulls.

The makers of BarxBuddy claim the device is effective on not just dogs – it also works on most cats.

BarxBuddy Pricing

BarxBuddy is exclusively available online through BarxBuddy.com, where it’s priced at $30 to $45 per unit, depending on how many you order:

1 BarxBuddy: $44.95 + $6.95 Shipping

$44.95 + $6.95 Shipping 2 BarxBuddy Units: $69.95 + $7.95 Shipping

$69.95 + $7.95 Shipping 3 BarxBuddy Units: $94.95 + $8.95 Shipping

$94.95 + $8.95 Shipping 4 BarxBuddy Units: $114.95 + $9.95 Shipping

BarxBuddy has a 30-day refund policy, although the product must be unmodified, unaltered, and in its original packaging to qualify for a refund.

Overall, BarxBuddy is a device that’s completely harmless to dogs and humans – yet can control dog behavior in a powerful way. Visit BarxBuddy.com to learn more.

BarxBuddy | 1-213-337-8656 | support@barxbuddy.com

