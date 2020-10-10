Kizo Kids Launches Unprecedented Tutoring and Therapy Services for Gifted and Special Needs Children

The company provides both on-site and virtual sessions for children in elementary school – shortening education gap needs during and after the pandemic.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITES STATES, October 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kizo Kids is excited to announce the official launch of its ground-breaking tutoring and therapy services for gifted and special needs children in elementary schools across South Florida.Kizo Kids is a brand-new on-site and virtual tutoring service that brings classroom support, fun, and engaging learning tools to kids who need it most. More than just an ordinary tutoring company, Kizo Kids combines special needs tutoring with Occupational Therapy to help elementary students understand material they have learned, develop organization systems, and keep parents in the loop about their child’s academics.“As an Occupational Therapist, the idea for Kizo Kids came to me while I watched my own children attend the Florida public school system,” says founder of the company, Ally Francis. “I saw many children, including my own, struggling with conventional classrooms – each with their own learning styles. Unfortunately, our educational system often expects students to learn in the same way, even though it is critical for learning to be differentiated. While I can’t change the way the system works, I made the decision to start Kizo Kids to help tactile and kinesthetic learners realize their true potential and experience success.”To help gifted and special needs students flourish, Kizo Kids provides a host of unique and engaging tutoring and therapy services, including:Customized services based on individual needsOn-site and virtual supportCareful selection of coach and licensed pediatric therapist for each childOccupational and Speech therapyFree consultation with tutor and therapistComprehensive roadmap to child’s success, including recap of what they have learnedTutoring for any subjectUnprecedented referral bonusExperienced, certified, background-checked, and knowledgeable staffAnd so much more!For more information about Kizo Kids, or to register, please visit www.kizokids.com About the CompanyKizo Kids is a unique tutoring and Occupational Therapy service which provides both on-site and online support. The company’s ground-breaking services are designed specifically to meet the needs of special needs and gifted children from pre-kindergarten to 5th grade.Support staff at Kizo Kids are experts in understanding how to tailor lessons to specific learning styles, how to build student confidence, and how to keep children engaged.