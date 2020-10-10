Governor Abbott Sets Date For Special Runoff Election In Senate District 30

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation setting Saturday, December 19, 2020 as the date for special runoff election to fill the seat being vacated by Senator Pat Fallon. The early voting period for this runoff election will begin Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.