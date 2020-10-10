Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Sets Date For Special Runoff Election In Senate District 30

October 10, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation setting Saturday, December 19, 2020 as the date for special runoff election to fill the seat being vacated by Senator Pat Fallon. The early voting period for this runoff election will begin Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

View the proclamation

