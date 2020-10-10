President stresses Armed Forces contribution

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 10 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço Friday praised the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA)’s commitment to curb the spreading of Covid-19 pandemic.,

The president, who also highlighted the efforts of the other Security and Internal Order Bodies, has expressed the recognition In a message ahead of the 29th anniversary of FAA on October 9.

João Lourenço underlines that the date is being celebrated at a time the humanity, in general, and Angola, in particular, are facing the harmful effects of the pandemic.

In his message reached Angop, the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief praised the efforts made by FAA in various battlefields.

He said the Armed Forces managed to faithfully interpret the longings and deepest aspirations of the Angolan People, that enabled to achieve the lasting peace in 2002.

Stressing the full dedication of the Armed Forcers to the struggle, the Statesman said that it was a moral duty of the Angolan nation to “pay a deserved tribute to these brave combatants for their deeds in defence of Motherland”.

"I extend, in this remarkable date, my warmest congratulations to the Generals and Admirals, Senior Officers, Captains and Subalterns, Sergeants and Civil Workers of the Angolan Armed Forces", reads out the president’s message.

João Lourenço expresses his full conviction that, as in the past, the FAA will continue to fulfill their difficult but noble mission, under the slogan "The Fatherland does not beg, order!".

Angolan Armed Forces resulted from the Peace Agreements signed between Angolan Government and Unita (former guerrilla army) on May 31, 1991 in Bicesse, Portugal, 29 years ago.