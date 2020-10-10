Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,366 in the last 365 days.

President stresses Armed Forces contribution

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 10 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço Friday praised the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA)’s commitment to curb the spreading of Covid-19 pandemic.,

The president, who also highlighted the efforts of the other Security and Internal Order Bodies, has expressed the recognition In a message ahead of the 29th anniversary of FAA on October 9.

João Lourenço underlines that the date is being celebrated at a time the humanity, in general, and Angola, in particular, are facing the harmful effects of the pandemic.

In his message reached Angop, the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief praised the efforts made by FAA in various battlefields.

He said the Armed Forces managed to faithfully interpret the longings and deepest aspirations of the Angolan People, that enabled to achieve the lasting peace in 2002.

Stressing the full dedication of the Armed Forcers to the struggle, the Statesman  said that it was a moral duty of the Angolan nation to “pay a deserved tribute to these brave combatants for their deeds in defence of Motherland”.

"I extend, in this remarkable date, my warmest congratulations to the Generals and Admirals, Senior Officers, Captains and Subalterns, Sergeants and Civil Workers of the Angolan Armed Forces", reads out the president’s message.

João Lourenço expresses his full conviction that, as in the past, the FAA will continue to fulfill their difficult but noble mission, under the slogan "The Fatherland does not beg, order!".

Angolan Armed Forces resulted from the Peace Agreements signed between Angolan Government and Unita (former guerrilla army) on May 31, 1991 in Bicesse, Portugal, 29 years ago.

,

You just read:

President stresses Armed Forces contribution

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.