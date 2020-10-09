Prop. 25 replaces bail with computer algorithms. Academic studies show that these algorithms are biased. Some call them black boxes. And Prop. 25’s new bureaucracy delays justice for innocent people ...
Oct 8, 2020
You just read:
Fact check: Does Prop. 25 replace bail with a computer algorithm for California jails?
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.