COVID-19 Testing Site and Data Updates

All State-run COVID-19 testing sites in Rhode Island will be closed on Monday, October 12th. These testing sites include all locations for Rhode Island's dedicated K-12 testing program, the Rhode Island Convention Center, the Cumberland and Newport Stop & Shop testing sites, and the Block Island Fire and Rescue Barn. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday.

Additionally, the Beat COVID/K-12 Dexter Street testing site in Pawtucket is moving to 354 Pine Street in Pawtucket. The site will be open at its current location at 71 Dexter Street on Saturday, and then moved on Sunday and Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday morning at 354 Pine Street. This site will continue to be reserved for Central Falls and Pawtucket residents and people getting tested through the K-12 testing program.

Finally, updated COVID-19 data will not be posted on Columbus Day. Rhode Island's COVID-19 data will next be updated on Tuesday, October 13th.