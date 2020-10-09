Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Allen Beermann on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Listen to episode twenty of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Ricketts released the 20th episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Allen Beermann. During the episode, Allen discusses his career in politics and journalism, his work raising Nebraska’s international profile, and lessons learned through his years of service.

Allen served as Executive Director of the Nebraska Press Association from 1995 until his recent retirement at the end of January 2020. He has long been actively involved lobbying on behalf of Nebraska’s newspapers at the state and national level. In 2018, Allen was inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame.

For 24 years, Allen served as Secretary of State for the State of Nebraska, which included a term of service as the President of the National Association of Secretaries of State. He also served 29 years in the military, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Judge Advocate General Corps (JAG).

Allen is a native of Dakota County, Nebraska.

His wife Linda hails from Nebraska City, Nebraska. They have two sons, Matthew Allen and John William, and one grandson, Isaac Allen Beermann.

