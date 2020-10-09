Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,547 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Allen Beermann on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Allen Beermann on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Episode twenty of “The Nebraska Way” 

Listen to episode twenty of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here. 

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Ricketts released the 20th episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Allen Beermann.  During the episode, Allen discusses his career in politics and journalism, his work raising Nebraska’s international profile, and lessons learned through his years of service.

 

Allen served as Executive Director of the Nebraska Press Association from 1995 until his recent retirement at the end of January 2020.  He has long been actively involved lobbying on behalf of Nebraska’s newspapers at the state and national level.  In 2018, Allen was inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame.

 

For 24 years, Allen served as Secretary of State for the State of Nebraska, which included a term of service as the President of the National Association of Secretaries of State.  He also served 29 years in the military, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Judge Advocate General Corps (JAG).

 

Allen is a native of Dakota County, Nebraska.

 

His wife Linda hails from Nebraska City, Nebraska.  They have two sons, Matthew Allen and John William, and one grandson, Isaac Allen Beermann.

 

Listen to episode 20 by clicking here.  Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here.  You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Allen Beermann on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.