Gov. Ricketts Highlights Nebraska’s Top Grade on Report of State Fiscal Policy

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts welcomed a report from The Cato Institute that emphasized Nebraska’s fiscal strength. Cato’s “Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2020” gave Gov. Ricketts’ fiscal policy an “A,” a top grade earned by only four of the nation’s 50 state governors.

“This ‘A’ grade from the Cato Institute represents a long legacy of fiscal responsibility and financial discipline passed on from generation to generation of Nebraskans,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Working with the Legislature, we’ve successfully carried on this legacy by controlling spending and delivering property tax relief. We’ve also lowered costs for job creators in Nebraska. My administration will continue to be a good steward of our people’s hard-earned tax dollars.”

The report noted the Governor’s success controlling state spending: “Since taking office in 2015, Ricketts’ proposed budgets have been lean and general fund spending has risen at a modest 2.8 percent annual average rate.” The Cato Institute’s analysis also mentioned the Governor’s work to deliver property tax relief and veterans tax relief in 2020 among his fiscal accomplishments.

Moody’s Investor Services ranks Nebraska as the least indebted state in the nation. Nebraska also enjoys a AAA bond rating based on its track record of fiscal responsibility and stability.