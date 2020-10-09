Night Market Hires Innovative Industry Leader Kimberly Chulis to Critical Role of VP of Data Science

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Night Market, Horizon’s recently launched eCommerce data intelligence company, today announced it has hired Kimberly Chulis, Ph.D., as VP of Data Science. The move is effective immediately and Chulis will report directly to Randy Browning, President of Night Market.

Night Market is designed to provide brands with unique insights into consumer purchase behaviour within the walled gardens of Amazon, Google and Facebook, thus giving brands unprecedented control of the consumer e-purchase journey. The role of VP of Data Science represents a significant hire as Night Market continues to bring together performance media and retail expertise to provide brands with a more sophisticated approach to maximizing their revenue potential.

Chulis is a 20-year data science veteran known for her innovative work in advanced analytics, predictive modeling and cloud-based ML and AI solutions for major technology companies such as Microsoft and IBM. At Night Market, Kimberly will be overseeing the creation of an eCommerce infrastructure built upon Horizon Media’s own customer data platform, blu. Chulis will be incorporating machine learning insights to guide retail related services such as offer, pricing, merchandising, forecasting and reviews, as well as building audience segments based on buying behavior. In addition, she will lead the integration of performance media and purchase data to drive the omnichannel consultative approach that Night Market offers across D2C and marketplaces.

Chulis is a recognized innovator in the field and her previous experience generated significantly improved business outcomes for a number of major retailers. Chulis worked with the Walmart.com team on architecture and applications of Azure ML and cloud architecture configuration. For a major retailer, she developed social media analytics and predictive analytics based on consumer online browsing and buying behaviour, and she has created and implemented a number of design, measurement and modelling frameworks for brands such as HP, UnitedHealth Group and Char-Broil to name a few.

In addition to her work as an innovator, Chulis is also a respected academic and much sought-after mentor and teacher. This is Chulis’s 7th year adjunct teaching on applied analytics topics at Northwestern in their MS Data Science program. During her academic career, she explored how best to turn unstructured data into meaningful and valuable corporate assets with her dissertation originally focusing on 27 types of Twitter data to derive insights related to company performance and revenue.

“Night Market is a data and AI company, so this is obviously an important new hire for us,” said Randy Browning, President of Night Market. “Kim has impeccable credentials and is a recognized leader in data science. What most impressed me was her track record of innovation in solving complex business problems, as that is the foundation of Night Market’s success. Kim is thoughtful, collaborative and has the curiosity and entrepreneurial spirit essential for driving business outcomes for our client,” said Browning.

“Night Market represents true innovation in the eCommerce space,” said Kim Chulis, VP of Data Science at Night Market. “It’s almost a cliché now that eCommerce and online retail strategies in general have leaped 5 years in the last 5 months. What excites me most in joining Night Market is that Randy and the team have the vision, ambition and audacious goal of maintaining that level of iteration. I was only looking for the most challenging of roles and for a new home with a passionate team of innovators and entrepreneurs. I see nothing but opportunity as Night Market’s approach continues to deliver a more insightful, cohesive and influential consumer experience for brands,” said Chulis.

The hiring of such a renowned data scientist as Kim Chulis is the latest coup for Night Market as they continue to disrupt the eCommerce space with an innovative and insightful model that is driving improved business outcomes for eCommerce clients. In July, Night Market created the industry’s first Upfronts dedicated to eCommerce, an exclusive event for Horizon Media clients which was branded: eCommFronts; Click & Connect. In partnership with Amazon, Google, Facebook, Instacart, Walmart (WMG) and PromoteIQ/Kroger, Night Market provided five days of virtual workshops filled with exclusive content focused on how brands can drive improved business outcomes with more effective approach to their eCommerce strategies.

Following the success of the eCommFronts: Click & Connect, Night Market recently launched its latest ecommerce initiative for clients, the Night Market eCommerce Accelerator. Night Market believes it is essential for retailers to seize the moment this Q4 with its eCommerce bootcamp to focus on igniting their eCommerce strategy to meet evolving consumer demands and accelerate their online revenue. The Night Market Q4 eCommerce Accelerator is a quick-turn engagement package tailored to a client’s business goals, including: Channel assessment; On-site and marketplace optimizations; Personalization strategy; Customer profiling and cart segmentation. Marketers can visit https://www.night-market.com/consulting.html for more information.

About Night Market

Night Market, is a brave new eCommerce consultancy with eCommerce data intelligence at the heart – in a world where brands are losing control of the customer journey and the resulting revenue, Night Market is dedicated and determined to compete with the eCommerce walled gardens and bring control and insights back to the brands themselves, champion the customer journey through data innovation. As a brand-new entity, backed by Horizon Media, Night Market will operate as a consulting company layered on top of a ground-breaking technology platform – the first of its kind.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media , Inc. is a leader in delivering data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of approximately $9 billion and over 2,400 employees, Horizon is the second largest U.S. media agency according to the AdAge Datacenter.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal, and was named by Fortune as a best place to work for Diversity, Women and Millennials.

Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, has earned a host of industry accolades and, in 2019, garnered the industry’s highest honor when he was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame.