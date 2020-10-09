COLLECTIVE ARTS BREWERY LAUNCHES COLLECTIVE PROJECT

The New Line Of Mixologist-driven Cbd-infused Sparkling Juices And Teas Are Inspired By Craft Cocktails And Support The Global Arts Community

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a mission to make the world a more creative place, Collective Project, sister company to well known premium craft beverage brand Collective Arts Brewing, has just released a brand new line of innovative and high-quality CBD-infused sparkling juices and teas that feature international commissioned art projects on each can.



Formulated by Collective Projects’ expert team of in-house mixologists to taste as good as a craft cocktail, the four delicious and unique flavor profiles were designed to satisfy the palette of the most discerning cocktail drinker, and still be enjoyed at any time of day. Balanced in both flavor and dosage, each 335ml can is infused with 20 mgs of hemp-derived CBD and the freshest, cold-pressed, real botanical ingredients.

CUCUMBER, LEMON & LIME SPARKLING CBD-INFUSED JUICE

A refreshing combination of real cucumber, lemon and lime cold pressed juices balanced with bright hemp terpenes

MANGO, PINEAPPLE & COCONUT SPARKLING CBD-INFUSED JUICE

Silky mango and delicately citrusy lemongrass blend with the classic piña colada ingredients of fresh pineapple and coconut for a twist on the classic Sex on the Beach

RASPBERRY & HIBISCUS ROOIBOS SPARKLING CBD-INFUSED SPARKLING TEA

Steeped with a blend of fruity Hibiscus tea with smooth, naturally sweet Rooibos, then infused with fresh raspberries for a tart, not too sweet finish.

Living up to its name as a true collective that celebrates collaboration and creativity, Collective Project commissioned a set of international artists, including Sussex based Gallit Shaltiel and Canadian abstract painter and jewelry designer Marion Griese to create limited-edition designs that are displayed on each can. With each purchase, consumers will be supporting the global arts community, in a way that they can experience and share with friends.

“We’re always challenging ourselves on how we can be disruptive and now we’re challenging our drinkers to look at CBD-infused beverages as a drink to have fun with, and as an alternative to a coffee in the morning or a stiff nightcap to take the edge off,” explains Matt Johnston, co-founder of Collective Project and Collective Arts Brewing.

Collective Project beverages will be available across the United States to consumers, retailers and wholesalers via collectiveproject.com beginning October 5, 2020. Prices start at $17.99 for a 4-pack.

ABOUT COLLECTIVE PROJECT

Collective Project is committed to producing CBD-infused beverages that are inspired by cocktails, support the global arts community and are creatively social. Our beverages are well-balanced in both flavour and dose using emulsions that are all natural, gluten-free and produced with non-GMO ingredients. Collective Project features rotating, limited-edition works of art by artists from around the world, creating a refreshing art gallery that has all the benefits of CBD.

