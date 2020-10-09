Fish and Game Has All the Essentials You Need for Fall

CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 October 9, 2020

Concord, NH – Temperatures are dropping, hunting seasons are upon us, and outdoor enthusiasts of all types are exploring New Hampshire’s wild resources and wild places. No matter how you spend your autumn, the essential items needed to enjoy fall are just a click away! Visit the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s online shop at www.shopwildnh.com to see exciting new products for fall—and all-time customer favorites, now back in stock. Every purchase supports the Department’s work conserving and managing the Granite State’s natural resources, and includes free shipping.

2020 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar – The Department’s award-winning calendar ($12.00) features photography of local wildlife and includes hunting and fishing season dates, wildlife watching tips, and seasonal information for anyone who enjoys the outdoors. Last year’s calendar sold out in December so be ready to greet the opportunities 2021 will bring by ordering your calendar today.

Vintage-Inspired Hooded Sweatshirt and Classic Tee – This year’s hot new items include our vintage-inspired Fish and Game logo on a heather-gray background. Whether you choose the super-soft short-sleeved tee ($15.00) or the hardworking hooded sweatshirt ($26.00) with kangaroo pocket, or both, your classic style will be noticed.

Fish and Game Blaze Orange Baseball Hat – Blaze orange is the seasons on-trend color, and this hat ($19.00) makes it easier for all outdoor enthusiasts to be seen in the field, the woods, or on the trail. The Department’s seal is neatly embroidered on the front crown, and the hat is size adjustable to fit securely—a great gift for anyone who loves to be outdoors in the fall!

New Hampshire’s Wild Eats: Cooking Your Catch – The Department’s exciting new cookbook ($17.00) features 50 contemporary recipes that transform traditional harvests of large and small game, fish and seafood, and game birds and waterfowl into thoroughly modern and adventurous fare. Each recipe has been thoroughly tested and was developed with the everyday cook in mind.

Gift Subscription to the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal – The full-color, bi-monthly magazine that explores New Hampshire’s wildlife and outdoor recreation with no advertising. A great gift idea at just $12 for one year (six issues) or $20 for two years. Discover what’s WILD in the Granite State.

To purchase your fall essentials, visit www.wildnh.com/shop.