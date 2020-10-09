Animal Protection Groups Call for Congress, USDA to Shut Down Mink Farms in the U.S.

Mink Farms Incubate Cruelty and COVID-19

Today, animal protection groups called on Congress and the USDA to develop a buy-out of U.S. mink farmers, after COVID-19 outbreaks among the small mammals.

We know that mink farms are entirely unregulated from an animal welfare standpoint, produce a non-essential outer-wear garment, and are in decline because of the shifting tastes of global consumers” — Wayne Pacelle