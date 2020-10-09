Creative Bitcoin Sponsorship deal with Dutch first division soccer club Sparta Rotterdam
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dutch first division soccer club Sparta Rotterdam and Knaken Cryptohandel B.V. have concluded a creative sponsorship deal. Knaken.eu will reward the football club for their performance in the First Division in Bitcoin (BTC).
The soccer club will receive its Bitcoin wallet in which BTC is deposited as soon as the team achieves agreed milestones. This performance reward is determined, among other things, based on the number of goals scored, a win, and how high they finish in the league or the cup. The Bitcoin wallet is public and everyone can view the balance.
Owner of Knaken.eu, Ronald Jonkers, explains the sponsorship:
“We came up with this creative way of sponsoring because football clubs and especially youth academies of clubs are struggling financially as a result of the corona crisis. Sparta's youth academy has produced several major professional players like Danny Blind, Winston Bogarde, Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum. That’s why we think it is important to keep investing in them. Sparta is a great soccer club with a long tradition and we would like to contribute to maintaining it. We look forward to a great cooperation with Sparta and its youth soccer academy. ”
During the season, the balance of the Bitcoin wallet is shared so that all fans of Sparta and other interested parties can follow how things are going. At the end of the season, Knaken will officially transfer the Bitcoins earned by the first team to Sparta, who can sell them at any time to use the proceeds to invest in the youth soccer academy. With this sponsorship deal, Knaken is the first crypto broker in the world to sponsor a soccer club at the highest level in this way.
https://knaken.eu
Ronald Jonkers
The soccer club will receive its Bitcoin wallet in which BTC is deposited as soon as the team achieves agreed milestones. This performance reward is determined, among other things, based on the number of goals scored, a win, and how high they finish in the league or the cup. The Bitcoin wallet is public and everyone can view the balance.
Owner of Knaken.eu, Ronald Jonkers, explains the sponsorship:
“We came up with this creative way of sponsoring because football clubs and especially youth academies of clubs are struggling financially as a result of the corona crisis. Sparta's youth academy has produced several major professional players like Danny Blind, Winston Bogarde, Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum. That’s why we think it is important to keep investing in them. Sparta is a great soccer club with a long tradition and we would like to contribute to maintaining it. We look forward to a great cooperation with Sparta and its youth soccer academy. ”
During the season, the balance of the Bitcoin wallet is shared so that all fans of Sparta and other interested parties can follow how things are going. At the end of the season, Knaken will officially transfer the Bitcoins earned by the first team to Sparta, who can sell them at any time to use the proceeds to invest in the youth soccer academy. With this sponsorship deal, Knaken is the first crypto broker in the world to sponsor a soccer club at the highest level in this way.
https://knaken.eu
Ronald Jonkers
Knaken Cryptohandel B.V.
+31 10 307 0145
email us here