Learn About the Charleston County Sheriff Candidates
The election for Charleston County Sheriff on Nov. 3 can help shape the county’s policies on the role of policing in our community, immigrants’ rights, and law enforcement accountability. The Charleston County sheriff can adopt policies that will make our community safer and more just for all.
CAST AN INFORMED VOTE
Make sure you know the candidates’ positions on key civil liberties and civil rights issues. The ACLU does not endorse or oppose candidates but urges you to cast an informed vote.
|Issue
|Kristin Graziano
|Al Cannon (Inc)
|Commits to end 287(g), a program working with the Trump administration to detain and deport immigrants
|Yes
|No
|Commits to ban no-knock warrants, which allow law enforcement officers to enter someone’s home without knocking
|Yes
|No
|Commits to establish an independent advisory board to give community members a larger voice in the sheriff’s office
|Yes
|No Response
|Commits to stop new acquisitions of military equipment
|Yes
|No
|Commits to enact a use of force policy that directs officers to use de-escalation whenever possible
|Yes
|No Response
|Commits to reducing the sheriff’s office budget and redirecting savings to fund community programs
|Yes
|No response
|Commits to build a publicly accessible database tracking claims of officer misconduct
|Yes
|No response
Paid for by American Civil Liberties Union, Inc., c/o P.O. Box 20998 Charleston, South Carolina 29413