Parliament presents experience in fighting covid-19

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 9 - Angola will present its experience in preventing the Covid-19 pandemic that has been affecting the planet since December last year.,

This will be during 47th Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum, from Friday until Sunday.

The information was released Friday by the leader of the third committee of the National Assembly, Josefina Pitra Diakité.

Diakité was speaking ahead of the opening session of the forum, held via videoconference, under the motto “the role of parliaments in strengthening accountability during a pandemic: the case of covid-19 ”.

The official said Angola will explain to the participants the National Assembly role in authorising the Executive to announced the Decree of the State of Emergency which was in force from 27 March to 25 May, aimed to curb the spread of the virus across the country.

She also highlighted the measures adopted by the National Assembly in maintaining the conditions of functionality.

The official referred to the use of information technologies in its plenary sessions, through videoconference, in compliance with the WHO and the Ministry of Health rules to contain the spread of pandemic.

To this end, she said, biosafety measures were adopted, which provided Members with comfort, in order to continue to fulfill their duty, despite the reduction in staff by 50% of the total number of workers in that legislative institution.

In this regard, the president of the SADC parliamentary forum, Esperança Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane, said that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught countries to live with the crisis, taking concrete measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The official pointed to the rise in the unemployment rate and poverty as one of the consequences of the pandemic, as well as the situation of sexual reproductive health that affects the majority of women in the southern region.

The session is addressing the transformation of the parliamentary forum into a regional parliament, an issue that has encountered several obstacles on the part of member countries.

In the view of Josefina Pitra Diakité, this impasse is owed to the several changes that are occurring in the countries due to the elections and the lack of security of the member states in relation to the role that the regional parliament may play.

However, she said that through the Forum, model laws were adopted against domestic violence, public finances, as well as general elections, with benefits for member countries.