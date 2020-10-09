Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,545 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: Employment and Labour closes two Western Cape offices due to Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases

South African Government Download logo

Cape Town Labour Centre, the largest labour centre in the Western Cape, has closed its doors as an employee has tested positive with the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, Oudtshoorn Labour Centre in the Klein Karoo, Central Western Cape, has also since been closed from today due to a positive case.

The labour centres will remain closed to allow workers who may have been in contact with the affected employees to self isolate and for decontamination to take place.

According to the Chief Director: Provincial Operations, Mawele Ntamo, the officials have interacted with other employees who were working at the labour centres. The affected employees will also be referred for counselling. To date, the Department of Employment and Labour have been conducting regular assessments of staff, this includes daily health checks and temperature screening. 

The Department wishes to continue to remind citizens and officials not to become complacent as fears of a second wave hitting the province and country at large, remains high on the agenda. Staff have been receiving ongoing information on the importance of sanitization, correct wearing of masks and also COVID-19 protocol interventions. The Department will therefore continue to create awareness and enforce protocols.

Western Cape labour centres has been hard hit by closures, especially at the peak of the virus. Just last month, both Knysna and Plettenberg Bay offices were also closed. 

It is expected that both Cape Town and Oudtshoorn Labour Centres will reopen by Tuesday, 13 October. Clients are encouraged to make use of the Department's online services in the meantime.

The Department has also since reported the infections to the Department of Health.

Issued by: Department of Employment and Labour

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: Employment and Labour closes two Western Cape offices due to Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.