Reproductive Freedom is on the Ballot: Cast an Informed Vote for Montana Governor

Our next Governor can determine whether doctors are punished for providing reproductive care. Some Montana legislators have attempted to threaten health care providers with criminal punishment — including prison time — for providing reproductive health care.

Reproductive freedom in Montana will be in the hands of our next governor. We do not support or oppose candidates, but we urge you to cast an informed vote.

Issues Mike Cooney Greg Gianforte Commits to veto any bills that would criminalize medical professionals for providing abortion care? Yes Sponsored a bill in Congress that threatens doctors with prison for providing abortion care

The ACLU is a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse or oppose candidates. This campaign informs Montanans on candidates’ positions before they cast their ballot. Paid for by American Civil Liberties Union, Inc. Anthony Romero, Executive Director 125 Broad Street New York, New York 10004