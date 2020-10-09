Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: MEC Blessing Thandi Shongwe tests positive for Coronavirus COVID-19

The MEC for Social Development in Mpumalanga Province, Ms. Blessing Thandi Shongwe (MPL) tested positive for COVID-19. The MEC went for a mandatory COVID-19 testing on the 7th of October 2020 as required by the current hospitals admission policy as she was supposed to undergo a scheduled eye medical procedure.

MEC is currently in self -isolation and will continue to work from home in ensuring that the department continues to provide equitable, integrated and quality sustainable social development.

We extend our wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery. Let us all play our part by giving intense support to those who are fighting the virus. Let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands properly wear our masks and practice social distancing. Working together we will defeat the coronavirus.

Issued by: Mpumalanga Social Development

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Coronavirus - South Africa: MEC Blessing Thandi Shongwe tests positive for Coronavirus COVID-19

