Dony Face Mask Manufacturer Announces Distribution Expansion Across America, Europe; Targets Worldwide Exclusive Agents

COVID-19 and the Necessity of Face Masks
When the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 shook the world, voices of reason like the World Health Organization stressed the necessity of taking precautionary measures to protect oneself from the virus. Wearing a mask was one of these measures. Seven months later, the pandemic remains and the demand for non-medical face masks has skyrocketed as experts continue to assert the role they play in COVID-19 prevention.
DONY meets this demand by selling its products in bulk to companies around the world. It also combats another problem that the increased consumption of face masks has caused – waste. Used masks are not disposed of properly and they eventually find their way into oceans. The DONY mask is a green product; the fact that it is a reusable fabric mask makes it extremely eco-friendly.
DONY produces protective masks for civilians. “We at DONY have long recognized the need to adapt to the pandemic and use our expertise to meet the needs of medical professionals around the world,” says Mr. Henry Pham Quang Anh, CEO of DONY Garment Company, adding, “We are proud to have supported many countries’ healthcare systems with our high-quality protective face masks and medical clothing.”
Based in Vietnam, DONY Garment Company is a global brand and a subsidiary of the DONY International Corporation that is famous for its workwear and casual clothing. When the 2020 pandemic struck, DONY provided PPE and face masks to countries all around the world.
“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking suppliers based outside of China; to purchase many goods and products, including medical equipment and PPE,” says Mr. Pham. “At DONY Garments, we are proud to welcome international customers to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new items for COVID-19. We guarantee high-quality, affordable products that are easy to transport across the world.”
DONY’s commitment to quality and consistency has won it many loyal customers over the years. “There are many mask manufacturers and suppliers in Vietnam, but not all of them follow the international quality standard. The reason we chose DONY for masks is that they fulfill Japan's market needs, and their manufacturing system is achieved by our standard target,” says Nicolas Jo, Founder, and CEO of textile group JJFT. Watch this quick video to learn more about the production process: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA
Mohamed Eiwida, GM at pharmaceutical distributor Egylava adds, “I will continue business with DONY; we have a shared vision and a strategic partnership agreement. The mask will be needed for regular use by other industries even after this pandemic has ended, so I will find opportunities to try other DONY products.”
DONY Garment Company believes in giving back; in 2020 it teamed up with other Vietnamese companies to donate medical supplies to the US. DONY presented 100,000 antibacterial masks worth around VND 10.5 billion to the US. The US Ambassador in Vietnam, Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, extended his gratitude to DONY as a result.
“Vietnamese companies have great potential because China-US relations in trade and tariffs are not as stable. This is a good reason for traders to look at alternative skills and labor in Vietnam,” says Al Evan, CEO of Security Pro USA.
The DONY face mask is an eco-friendly, washable, and reusable, antibacterial mask of premium quality. Its three layers include a water-resistant cloth, an antibacterial fabric, and a filter. The breathable mask is also resistant to dust, odor, and UV rays. Other features of this mask include:
• Skin-friendly design; especially for those with sensitive skin;
• 99.95% resistance to UV rays and 99.9% antibacterial capacity;
• Adjustable strap that expands to up to 270% of its original length;
• Packaged using EO gas technology, which is used to sterilize medical supplies;
• Fungi-proof; reusable and recyclable
• Customizable; the mask can be printed with any buyer's logo.
Additionally, the DONY face mask is fully certified to meet international quality standards. The mask is:
• FDA certified for export in the US markets;
• CE certified for export in the European markets,
• Certified for free sale overseas – no risk of confiscation at customs,
• DGA certified by the French Ministry of Armed Forces; with an emphasis of the mask’s direct resistance to COVID-19;
• Aseptic inspection certified – which guarantees that the mask will remain antibacterial for up to 60 washes.
The DONY mask is also certified as breathable, which makes it suitable for wear in sports as well.
DONY presently ships to the USA, France, the KSA, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Jordan, South Africa, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Canada, Egypt, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Romania, and Portugal.
Becoming a DONY-selling partner gives companies many advantages, such as:
• Becoming the only certified representative of DONY in that territory;
• Being offered preferential prices and production priority;
• Enjoying the support of DONY’s sales and production teams;
• Receiving free samples as well as management representation.
They already have exclusive distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.
