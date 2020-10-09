DoubleVerify Brings Increased Transparency to Connected Television with Industry’s First CTV Brand Safety Solution

As advertiser demand for CTV increases, DoubleVerify continues to take the lead in authenticating the quality of media investments, across all video environments

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the industry’s first Connected TV (CTV) brand safety solution – advancing the company’s complete video solution for advertisers, across all environments.



This solution brings new transparency to CTV and offers advertisers three important controls over their CTV buys. With inclusion and exclusion lists, advertisers and brands can align inventory and brand suitability requirements by targeting or avoiding specific CTV apps; they can monitor delivery reporting to measure campaign quality and identify infractions; and they can optimize campaigns in-flight and refine future strategies.

“Advertiser demand for transparency in CTV will continue to accelerate as audiences flock to the channel,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We’re proud to be the first in the market to introduce this solution and enable effective CTV app-level brand safety and suitability controls for global advertisers.”

App-level controls on CTV have previously posed a challenge, due to the complex way in which the channel gathers app and content-level data. Today, app information is frequently not passed on to sellers and, when shared, it’s done so in the form of Bundle IDs – which lack standardization. In fact, DV found that only 23% of CTV auctions have app names that adhere to IAB conventions. Also, sellers do not provide content-level data in any automated or verified format. Although buyers may receive a post-campaign summary list, this typically details a subset of the programs their campaign ran across, with no guarantee of accuracy or volume.

“If there is no clear or verified data specific to the environments and programs where CTV campaigns run, then every advertiser is exposed to brand suitability risk when buying on CTV,” said Zagorski. “Our new inclusion and exclusion lists empower advertisers to assume greater control over brand-content fit, by selecting only apps that align with their suitability standards and criteria.”

DV’s new solution works by providing app-level transparency to advertiser customers and presenting app data in an intuitive and normalized manner. Rather than surfacing the nonstandard and random app Bundle IDs, DV is providing an overall, real world app name and the devices and IDs associated with it.

Earlier this year, DV began addressing the lack of transparency in CTV with the launch of a new transparency and reporting solution for CTV inventory . DV’s reporting solution maps app names across platforms and devices and normalizes them per IAB standards to give buyers full transparency and accurate data on where their CTV campaigns have run. Upon launching this solution, more than 6,000 apps were mapped across leading industry platforms.

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact sales@doubleverify.com

About DoubleVerify