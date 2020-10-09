Defence minister calls for permanent determination

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 9 - Angolan minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Fatherland João Ernesto dos Santos has urged the staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) for high readiness to face the difficulties of the delicate time.,

The call is expressed in congratulatory message, ahead of the 29th anniversary of FAA on 09 October.

João Ernesto dos Santos spoke of the need to abide by the orders from the Top Command, which includes the unconditional implementation of the presidential decree, decisions of the Multi-sector Commission and the instructions of the sectors specialised in preventing and combating the covid-19 pandemic.

“The celebration of the event is taking place specially in an delicate and challenging context for the humanity due to spread of the covid-19 pandemic, which requires FAA’s support for other branches of defence and security to enforce the Presidential Decree”, reads the document.

In order to ensure the efficient compliance of this task, FAA are required to undergo a systematic training to adopt encouraging measures to the detriment of coercion for mandatory use of the face mask, respect for cordon sanitaire and borders.

The minister defended permanent improvement of their organisation and operation levels.