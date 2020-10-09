Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,532 in the last 365 days.

Defence minister calls for permanent determination

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 9 - Angolan minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Fatherland João Ernesto dos Santos has urged the staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) for high readiness to face the difficulties of the delicate time.,

The call is expressed in congratulatory message, ahead of the 29th anniversary of FAA on 09 October.

João Ernesto dos Santos spoke of the need to abide by the orders from the Top Command, which includes the unconditional implementation of the presidential decree, decisions of the Multi-sector Commission and the instructions of the sectors specialised in preventing and combating the covid-19 pandemic.

“The celebration of the event is taking place specially in an delicate and challenging context for the humanity due to spread of the covid-19 pandemic, which requires FAA’s support for other branches of defence and security to enforce the Presidential Decree”, reads the document.

 

In order to ensure the efficient compliance of this task, FAA are required to undergo a systematic training to adopt encouraging measures to the detriment of coercion for mandatory use of the face mask, respect for cordon sanitaire and borders.

The minister defended permanent improvement of their organisation and operation levels.

,

You just read:

Defence minister calls for permanent determination

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.