New Unicef representative starts work in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 9 - The new UNICEF representative to Angola Ivan Yerovi presented his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.,

Yerovi was received by the Foreign minister, Téte António, during a meeting that marked officially the start of his mission in the country.

The Ecuadorian Ivan Yerovi was appointed by UNICEF Executive director as his representative to Angola in April 2020.

Prior to his nomination to lead UNICEF in Angola, Ivan Yerovi represented the institution in Republic of Nicaragua, since 2016 on top interest of the most vulnerable children and young teenagers.

Ivan Yerovi, who has 25 years of career, also worked in Belize, where he held the position of deputy representative of UNICEF in Guatemala for more than four years.

He was also emergency specialist of regional Office of UNICEF for Latin American and Caribbean.

The official also represented the institution as assistant officer in the countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Paraguay.

The new UNICEF representative takes office at a time when the office started a new round of programme running until 2022, aligned with the priorities of the Angola Government included in its National Development Plan.

UNICEF has been operating in Angola since 1976. It is Angola’s direct partner in the implementation of the Convention on Child Rights in the country.