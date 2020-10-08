Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hearing on the EU-Korea dispute on labour rights

South Korea | Brussels, 9 October 2020

A hearing by a Panel of Experts on the EU-Korea dispute on labour rights under the Trade and Sustainable Development Chapter of the trade agreement took place on 8 and 9 October 2020.

The hearing was held in a virtual setting given that travel restrictions due to COVID-19 persist.

The European Commission and the authorities of Korea will draft a detailed report, which will be published on their respective websites to inform the public about the content of the hearing. The Panel of Experts’ report with recommendations can be expected 45 days after the hearing.

