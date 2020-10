Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provides its e-scooter sales volume results for the third quarter 2020.



Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 China Market 245,293 144,158 434,568 290,541 International Markets 5,596 5,266 16,619 24,532 Total 250,889 149,424 451,187 315,073

In the third quarter of 2020, NIU sold 250,889 e-scooters, representing a 67.9% year-over-year growth. The number of e-scooters sold in China market reached 245,293, representing an 70.2% year-over-year growth. The number of e-scooter sold in the international markets reached 5,596, an increase of 6.3% compared with the third quarter last year.

The growth in China market was mainly driven by new products such as G0, MQi2 and MQiS, launched earlier this year. The total units of G0 sold during the third quarter represents approximately 27.6% of total China market volume. The total units of MQi2 and MQiS sold during the third quarter represents approximately 18.6% of total China market volume. The G0 model has lower sales price and gross margin compared with the existing models, and high proportion of sales volume from this model has negative impacts on the blended revenues per scooter and overall gross margin for the third quarter.

The growth in the international markets was mainly driven by the demand recovery in July and August after the severe impact from COVID-19 in the second quarter. The growth was however negatively affected again by the rebound of COVID-19 since September.

In the first three quarters of 2020, NIU sold approximately 451,187 e-scooters, representing a 43.2% year-over-year growth. The number of e-scooters sold in China market and international markets reached 434,568 and 16,619, respectively.

Our sales volume count disclosed above is based on the delivery from our manufacturing facility, which may vary slightly from the sales volume measured from financial accounting and reporting point of view. NIU’s sales volume represents only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied upon as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including revenues from accessories, spare parts and services, cost of sales, operating expenses, etc.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric bicycles and motorcycles. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of seven series, four e-scooter series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycles series RQi and TQi, and a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Niu Technologies

Jason Yang

Investor Relations Manager

E-mail: ir@niu.com