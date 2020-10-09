Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,546,691) deaths (37,680), and recoveries (1,279,120)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,546,691) deaths (37,680), and recoveries (1,279,120) by region:
Central (58,570 cases; 1,093 deaths; 51,793 recoveries): Burundi (515; 1; 472), Cameroon (21,203; 423; 20,117), CAR (4,852; 62; 1,921), Chad (1,262; 89; 1,098), Congo (5,118; 90; 3,995), DRC (10,822; 276; 10,242), Equatorial Guinea (5,062; 83; 4,894), Gabon (8,815; 54; 8,164), Sao Tome & Principe (921; 15; 890).
Eastern (180,495; 3,449; 111,318): Comoros (495; 7; 475), Djibouti (5,423; 61; 5,355), Eritrea (405; 0; 364), Ethiopia (81,797; 1,262; 36,434), Kenya (40,178; 751; 31,710), Madagascar (16,654; 235; 15,910), Mauritius (395; 10; 358), Rwanda (4,885; 29; 3,542), Seychelles (148; 0; 143), Somalia (3,745; 99; 3,010), South Sudan (2,749; 53; 1,294), Sudan (13,670; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (9,442; 85; 5,781).
Northern (373,573; 11,760; 283,433): Algeria (52,501; 2,077; 36,958), Egypt (104,156; 6,017; 97,524), Libya (39,513; 608; 16,430), Mauritania (7,523; 161; 7,188), Morocco (142,953; 2,486; 120,275), Tunisia (26,899; 409; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26).
Southern (753,890; 18,727; 670,481): Angola (5,958; 208; 2,635), Botswana (3,219**; 18; 834), Eswatini (5,632; 113; 5,231), Lesotho (1,786; 41; 926), Malawi (5,809; 180; 4,626), Mozambique (9,639; 68; 6,911), Namibia (11,781; 127; 9,759), South Africa (686,891; 17,408; 618,771), Zambia (15,224; 335; 14,342), Zimbabwe (7,951; 229; 6,446).
Western (180,163; 2,651; 162,095): Benin (2,411, 41; 1,973), Burkina Faso (2,241; 60; 1,506), Cape Verde (6,717; 71; 5,821), Côte d'Ivoire (19,982; 120; 19,626), Gambia (3,617; 117; 2,437), Ghana (46,905; 306; 46,223), Guinea (10,901; 68; 10,232), Guinea-Bissau (2,362; 39; 1,638), Liberia (1,360; 82; 1,245), Mali (3,235; 131; 2,506), Niger (1,201; 69; 1,122), Nigeria (59,841; 1,113; 51,551), Senegal (15,190; 313; 13,068), Sierra Leone (2,293; 72; 1,721), Togo (1,907; 49; 1,426).
**Africa CDC inadvertently reported 4,520 cases for Botswana. Correct value now listed.
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).