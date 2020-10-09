Vericel To Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on October 16, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, will host a virtual Analyst and Investor Day on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET. During the event, Vericel executives will provide a general business update as well as current U.S. commercialization plans for NexoBrid® (concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain). Additionally, burn surgeon thought leaders will discuss current burn debridement practices and how NexoBrid, upon approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), could change the current treatment paradigm for debridement of severe thermal burns.



The presentation will be live webcast at http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations. For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived and available at http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full-thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The Company also holds an exclusive license for North American commercial rights to NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. On September 16, 2020, Vericel announced that the FDA has accepted a Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval of NexoBrid for eschar removal (debridement) in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of June 29, 2021. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.vcel.com .

