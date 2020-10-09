Emerging Software Defined Data Center Market May See A Big Move, Growth Forecast Till 2027 | Trending Report
Programmatic capabilities of an SDDC would foster significant demand from global enterprises that plan to build and deploy hybrid cloud model.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Objective of the Software Defined Data Center Market (SDDC) report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Software Defined Data Center Industry over the forecast years. In Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.
The global software defined data center market is expected to generate revenue of $139 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32% from 2016 to 2022. SDDC network solutions include software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software-defined networking (SDN). The SDS network solution segment holds the maximum market share, as it includes the complete support infrastructure required for storage and management of data. However, SDN network solution is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 31.6%, owing to higher adoption, mainly in North America and Europe.
Government & BFSI accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2014, on account of higher IT spending and huge data generation. The telecom & IT segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, as it generates huge amount of customer data on a daily basis. Integration, deployment, and migration accounted for the highest revenue in 2014, as it involves new hardware setup cost such as servers and automated storage systems. However, the managed services segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.
Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the business for future challenges in advance.
The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the software defined data center market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.
The study also offers an updated review on the present major market players, which also includes description of relevant recent developments activities. Global positioning of the most active market players is also included in the study.
The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of,
• Top impacting Growth Factors
• Competitive Analysis of Leading Market Players
• Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Segmentation
• Revenue Estimation by 2023
Key questions answered in the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market research study:
• What is the market growth rate of the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market from 2016-2022?
• What will be the global market size of the market from 2016 to 2022?
• Who are the leading global players in the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market?
• What are the current trends and predicted trends?
• What are the challenges faced in the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market?
• Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also recent advancements should set a presence?
• Which will be the anticipated growth rates for your own Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market economy altogether and also for every segment inside?
• Which will be the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market application and types and forecast accompanied closely by producers?
• What are the conclusions of the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market report?
