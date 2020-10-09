Deborah Nielsen, Art Therapist, EMDR Therapist and EMDRIA Approved Consultant to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deborah’s Nielsen is a licensed marriage and family therapist dedicated to helping her clients feel free to be themselves and live life more fully.

“I'm a believer in self-healing,” says Deborah. “It's my job to see if I can resonate and connect with my clients and facilitate a process to remember who they are, what's meaningful and how they can find meaning again.”

As an EMDR Certified Therapist, the bulk of Deborah’s work is EMDR therapy and EMDR consultation.

“Our painful, disruptive, traumatic experiences can prevent us from feeling free to express ourselves and develop our true path,” says Deborah. “I really felt that I needed to be trained to address trauma more deeply and I've found EMDR is extremely powerful. It transforms how we perceive the pain of our experience and how we perceive ourselves and others. This is all possible through EMDR. EMDR therapy can unravel those blocks of trauma freeing us to be ourselves.”

Most people don't see themselves as artists, but art therapy offers a way of expressing and integrating feelings, perceptions and experiences. It is about the process of not only expression and creation, but of discovery. As a Registered Art Therapist, Deborah holds space for her clients to reconnect with their childlike sense of wonder, joy and creativity.

“The child self is the part of us that holds the deepest emotions, the deepest sense of who we are, but most people are disconnected from that childlike part of themselves because that is where we tend to hold a lot of pain,” says Deborah. “I'm committed to helping people honor the child self through the core quality of a child: the sense of wonder and connection. If we can immerse ourselves in the creative process without getting caught up in the stress of the outcome, it can open the doors for healing.”

Deborah says what she has been developing is a way to more consciously weave EMDR and art therapy to work together. Key to this process is a sense of collaboration, which encourages an attitude of generosity and openness and a shift away from a need to control what is beyond our control.

“I feel blessed and grateful to be able to do this work because I get to see people reclaim their life with a sense of meaning,” says Deborah. “I'm most proud of seeing my clients rediscover themselves and learn to really have that compassion for themselves and see the light in their eyes, that spark of joy and hope.”

Close Up Radio will feature Deborah Nielsen in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, October 13th at 12pm ET

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.deborahnielsen.com