Lawful Interception Market to Reach $6.82 Billion by 2026, Says Report

An increase in the number of criminal activities, the surge in interception warrants, and a rise in the volume of data traffic and security threats drive market

According to the report, the global lawful interception industry was estimated at $1.37 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $6.82 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.6% from 2019 to 2026. Increase in number of criminal activities, surge in interception warrants, and rise in volume of data traffic and security threats drive the growth of the global lawful interception market. However, issues related to maintenance of privacy and stringent regulations posed by government bodies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in network technologies and prominence popularity of social media communications create new opportunities in the coming years.Access Summary of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/world-lawful-interception-market Based on network technology, the long-term evolution (LTE) segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 28.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to high-speed voice and data communication. However, the mobile voice telephony segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, holding nearly one-fourth of the global lawful interception market, and is estimated to contribute its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is attributed to the availability of high-speed internet technologies and the utilization of conventional non-data voice calls.Based on communication content, the voice communication segment held nearly one-third of the global lawful interception market in terms of revenue in 2018, and is projected to maintain its lead status by 2026. This is due to the creation of new technologies and the presence of communication platforms by law enforcement agencies. Contrarily, the video segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 26.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the emergence of 3G, 4G, and LTE wireless communications along with rise in the number of smartphone users.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1213 North America contributed to more than one-third of the global lawful interception market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in the criminal and terrorist activities with extensive usage of internet. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute to the highest CAGR of 24.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in adoption of efficient telecommunication technologies in various countries including Korea, Japan, and China.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1213 Leading market players• AQSACOM• BAE Systems• Cisco Systems, Inc.• FireEye, Inc.• Incognito Software• Ixia• NICE Ltd.• Siemens AG• Verint Systems Inc.• ZTE Corporation

