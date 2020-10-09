Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angola plays important role in ECCAS economic integration

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 9 - The chairperson of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) Commission, Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo, ednesday in Luanda said that Angola could play an important role in the economic integration process at the level of the regional bloc 11- member countries. ,

During a meeting he held with Angolan businesspeople on increasing trade between the ECCAS countries, Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo said that Angola has the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the community, which could make it an engine for economic integration in the region.

 

However, he noted that it was necessary to take into account some assumptions that make these objectives impossible, such as the lack of formal or physical integration, due to the lack of adequate roads, the lack of a common customs tariff, which created difficulties in the entry and exit of products, as well as the disabling of the 3,000 kilometres of sea coast.

 

"The region's maritime sector needs to be exploited by entrepreneurs, with the emerging of African shipowners, in order to make economic integration possible," he said.

 

Given the situation, Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo said that it was important to formalise these informal social integration processes that had taken place in the region so that the economy could be integrated.

 

In the framework of economic and financial integration, one of the aspects that guides the Commission of the Economic Community of Central African States is to listen to businesspeople at the level of the member countries so that they can gather the opinion of the private sector on the creation of a council to organise businesspeople in the region and discuss priorities at community level.

 

In this context, the ECCAS also intends to set up a monitoring centre for the industrialization process in the member countries.

 

"Angola is industrialising, but it is necessary to know the situation of other member countries like Cameroon or Rwanda, so that this industrial development serves the region," he said.

