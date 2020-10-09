Infection Control Market to reach US $34.9 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Macroeconomic Indicators, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Leading Players and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Asia Pacific infection control market is projected to witness the highest growth rate owing to rising healthcare expenditure, growing government focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the region

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Infection Control Market, by Type (Equipment, Services, Consumables), End-Use (Hospitals, Pharma & Medical Device Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Others), Region and Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global Infection Control market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for the period 2018 to 2028, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Infection Control market have been studied in detail.

The global Infection Control market was valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to rising incidence of hospital acquired infections coupled with technological advancements in sterilization equipment across the globe.

North America currently holds the largest share in infection control market owing to the presence of significant number of major players across the region along with growing investments by the established firms. However, Asia Pacific is going to record growth at a faster pace on account of growing geriatric population especially across emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan in particular. Furthermore, the market growth across the Asia Pacific region is attributed to rising government focus on development of advanced healthcare facilities for the growing population.

The prominent players operating in global Infection Control market includes 3M, Ecolab, BELIMED, INC., Halyard Health, Inc., Getinge AB, Advanced Sterilization Products, MATACHANA GROUP, MMM Group, Cantel Medical, STERIS plc among other prominent players.

