How to land a role in the award winning web series “The Mobking “ to be produced by Wanda Halcyon Television
Ciro Dapagio set to star as Mike White in the upcoming TV Series “The Mobking” which is about to be made into a hit television series to be streamed worldwide.”
“ You are either on my side , by my side or in my way”.”HOLLYWOOD , CA, USA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOW CASTING! Wanda-Halcyon Television is casting for the award winning web series “The Mobking “ starring Ciro Dapagio. Wanda-Halcyon Television is looking for male and female actors for “The MobKing”, an award-winning online web series based on the world of corruption, murder and organized crime in modern Florida. The show was created by Ciro Dapagio, who stars as the lead protagonist and fan favorite, "Mike White".
— Ciro Dapagio
According to Wanda Halcyon Television, they will be filming in Malaga, Madrid and Paris, as well as Almeria. The statement from the company specifies that it is “seeking men and women who are professional actors between 25-35 with acting experience, fluently in English and/or French and must be represented by an agent. Applications are due by October 14 to info@wanda-halcyon.com, with auditions due to take place in Almeria a week later on October 21. Applications must include two professional photos, one head shot and one full-length and a one-minute video in English explaining why applicants believe they should be cast for the role.
Dapagio is also the Executive Producer and lead actor in films such as Silent Partners, Brass Knuckles, Suitcasing and Bound, The Dance, and Turning Heel. Beginning his acting career in early 2018, Dapagio is already known as a leading man on TV and in movies as a tough guy who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. His persistence has generated millions of social media followers who have contributed to the success of each project that he ha
