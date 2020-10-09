Orbit Health Creates the Ultimate Guide to Telepsychiatry for Healthcare Administrators and Public Health Officials
Orbit Health launches a dynamic, interactive website where users can browse and search for information to get answers to their questions about telepsychiatry.CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbit Health, a provider of telepsychiatry services to community health centers, correctional facilities, juvenile detention centers, and residential youth homes nationwide, announces the launch of a new website developed specifically to answer questions healthcare organizations may have surrounding the practice of telemedicine for behavioral health, telemental health, and telepsychiatry. The website, dubbed The Ultimate Guide to Telepsychiatry, can be found on the Internet at ask.orbithealth.com.
Telepsychiatry is a form of telemedicine that generally refers to the delivery of psychiatric assessment and care via telecommunication, typically using videoconferencing software. Services may include providing mental health evaluations, therapy, medication management, and patient education.
The Ultimate Guide to Telepsychiatry is organized around seven categories: community mental health, correctional care, residential youth homes, COVID-19 coronavirus, forensic experts, mobile response teams, and a section for those new to telepsychiatry. Users can browse questions in any of these categories or simply type their question into the search bar to see suggested information appear as they type. Users can also view posts according to groupings such as most popular, most helpful, favorites, recently added, and recently viewed.
The information provided through The Ultimate Guide to Telepsychiatry is expected to be most useful for healthcare providers responsible for providing services in remote areas or to people under custodial care. The stay-at-home orders issued by states in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have also propelled telepsychiatry into the forefront as a way to help members of the general public cope with the stress of the pandemic without compromising their health by scheduling an in-office visit.
Healthcare professionals interested in expanding their practice to include telepsychiatry will also find helpful information regarding how to set up an office and get started. MDs, DOs, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants are able to ask anything they want to know about telepsychiatry and how it can enhance their practice. Finally, The Guide addresses the practice of forensic telepsychiatry, where psychiatric evaluations are made to offer opinions regarding mental health issues in criminal prosecutions or civil litigation.
About Orbit Health
Orbit Health is a company devoted to providing high-quality telepsychiatry services, including both inpatient and outpatient care, to correctional facilities, hospitals, clinics, and residential youth homes. The company also maintains a forensic expert witness group that assists attorneys and courts in matters that involve mental health. The mission at Orbit Health is first and foremost to help end the cycle of mass incarceration of the mentally ill by serving the psychiatric needs of vulnerable people in the community safely and professionally, wherever they may be.
Tracy Jones
Orbit Health
+1 844-672-4863
email us here