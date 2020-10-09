Fans of Jimmy Century Are Set to Appear on L.A.'s KABC TalkRadio
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alicia Perrone and Victor James are the power music duo of the electric Dance/Pop band, Fans of Jimmy Century(FOJC). Alicia Perrone and Victor James are set to appear this weekend on KABC TalkRadio in Los Angeles. The show is set to air on Saturday, October 10, 2020 on the Primetime hour at 6:00 pm Pacific. They will be featured in an exclusive interview about their road to become Grammy Nominees and their musical journey as successful artists in the music industry.
Fans of Jimmy Century is a Dance/Pop band known for its high energy live concerts and electrifying music videos with engaging choreography, power vocals and exceptional musical talent. Perrone and James arrived to become Grammy nominees for a project they worked on before joining forces as FOJC. They are currently Grammy Contenders with Singer/Songwriter John Schayer on his new music release, "Tears Me Apart (the Remix)", now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major outlets. The track is written by John Schayer. Executive producer is Cheryl Schayer. Remixed by Victor James. Lead Vocals by Alicia Perrone. Mastering by Michael Romanowski and Jonathan Rego.
“Victor James sprinkles his magic on the John Schayer featuring Alicia Perrone ‘Tears Me Apart’ release…giving the song an Uber cool groove.” Kings of Spins
"Alicia's vocals are amazing on this record. John Schayer is a gifted bassist and guitarist with an incredible songwriting talent." – Artsnla.com
Social Media Links:
John Schayer
Twitter https://twitter.com/johnschayer1?lang=en
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/john.schayer
Fans of Jimmy Century
www.facebook.com/fansofjimmycentury
www.instagram.com/fansofjimmycentury
https://twitter.com/jimmycentury
Fans can tune in to KABC TalkRadio at 790 AM on terrestrial radio on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 6:00 pm Pacific/8:00 pm Central/9:00 pm Eastern. Their interview will also air on KABC.com and iHeartRadio. Listen in on the following links:
iHeartRadio link:
https://www.iheart.com/live/talk-radio-790-kabc-5335/
KABC online
http://www.kabc.com/
AWJ Platinum PR
