Governor Abbott Directs DPS To Increase Patrols Around UT Austin In Response To West Campus Robberies

October 8, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to ramp up patrols around the University of Texas (UT) at Austin campus in response to a recent rise in robberies in the West Campus area. DPS will increase patrols and the number of troopers in the area.

"The recent string of robberies in West Campus, including a violent home invasion, are unacceptable and the State of Texas will not tolerate violent crime in our communities," said Governor Abbott. "These extra patrols provided by DPS will help keep students safe and deter criminals from preying upon innocent people. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our communities, and the state will continue to provide resources to put an end to these attacks and robberies."

