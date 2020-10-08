New NightLight with Sunlight from Solatube
EINPresswire.com/ -- Solatube International is introducing a whole new twist on tubular skylights: the Integrated Solar Electric NightLight, or ISn system.
Thinking inside the tube, Solatube integrated a small solar-electric system that collects the sun's energy by day to power a NightLight that automatically comes on at dark. The soft glow, which mimics moonlight, means homeowners won’t have to turn on the lights for late-night trips to the bathroom or to navigate hallways and stairs.
The Integrated Solar Electric NightLight is available for all Solatube residential tubular skylights. As an added benefit, purchasing this product makes a homeowner eligible for a 26% federal tax credit on product and installation through the end of the year.
“With the Integrated Solar Electric NightLight ISn system, homeowners will get to experience the beauty of natural light in their home during the day with the safety of a nightlight at night, said Robert E. Westfall Jr., president of Solatube International. “The system is also completely solar-powered so homeowners can save on their energy bills, too.”
Cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly, a Solatube tubular skylight harvests daylight at the rooftop, transfers it down a highly reflective tube (which bends up to 90 degrees and can be up to 70 feet or more long) and distributes it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no maintenance. It floods rooms in the home with beautiful, natural light at no cost once installed with no heat or cold transfer or leaks. No electric lights are needed during the day.
Recently, Solatube tubular skylights were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative development it has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution.
Today, more than 2 million people have improved their homes with Solatube products, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities. Well-known Fortune 500 brands have enhanced their customers’ experiences while reducing their corporate energy costs by incorporating Solatube products into their stores, offices and facilities.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications, and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output, such as the award-winning, high-output SkyVault Series. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com
Beth McRae
