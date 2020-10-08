Builders FirstSource to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, October 30th, to discuss the company's financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Chad Crow, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the company’s press release announcing its financial results will be made available after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th, in the Investors section of the Builders FirstSource, Inc. website, at www.bldr.com.



To participate in the teleconference, please dial-in to the call a few minutes before the start time: 800-353-6461 (U.S. and Canada) and 334-323-0501 (international), Conference ID: 9608576. A replay of the call will be available at 1:00 p.m. Central Time through November 14th. To access the replay, please dial 888-203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) and 719-457-0820 (international) and refer to pass code 9608576. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the company’s website at www.bldr.com.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.

