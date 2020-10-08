Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,671 in the last 365 days.

AG Slatery Reaches $5 Million Multistate Settlement with Community Health Systems

Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with the Attorneys General of 27 other States, announced a settlement with Tennessee-based CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc., and its subsidiary, CHSPSC LLC. This judgment resolves an investigation of a data breach which impacted approximately 6.1 million patients, including nearly 450,000 in Tennessee.

CHS owned, leased, or operated 206 affiliated hospitals at the time of the data breach in 2014. Exposed in the breach were the names, birthdates, social security numbers, phone numbers, and addresses of patients. The judgment, agreed to by CHS, requires a $5 million payment to the States. Tennessee will receive $666,686.77.

“A patient’s personal information—especially health information—deserves the highest level of protection,” said General Slatery. “This settlement will require CHS to provide that moving forward.”

In addition to the payment, CHS will be required to implement and maintain a comprehensive security program to safeguard patients’ information. Specific measures include: a written incident response plan incorporating security awareness and privacy training for all personnel who have access to Personal Health Information (PHI), limiting unnecessary or inappropriate access to PHI, and implementing specific policies and procedures regarding business associates.

Other states participating in this settlement include Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and West Virginia.

To read the Complaint and the Agreed Final Judgment, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2020/pr20-44-complaint-afj.pdf

###

#20-44:  AG Slatery Reaches $5 Million Multistate Settlement with Community Health Systems

You just read:

AG Slatery Reaches $5 Million Multistate Settlement with Community Health Systems

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.